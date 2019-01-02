Marissa Kennedy’s mother seeks to have marriage annulled

The Stockton Springs mother accused of being complicit in the February 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, has filed a petition to annul her marriage to her husband, who is also charged with causing the child’s death.

Sharon Carrillo, 34, will testify at an annulment hearing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Wiscasset District Court, according to her attorney Christopher MacLean.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo, her husband and the child’s stepfather, were both charged with murder following Marissa’s death last February. The child allegedly suffered months of physical abuse leading up to her death. Both parents have been incarcerated since then, and a trial is expected to begin later this year.

In May, Sharon Carrillo gave birth to a son while she was being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. The boy was the couple’s third child together. Their two sons — Luis and Emmie — were ages 1 and 2 when the Carrillos were arrested. Julio’s parents, Julio Carrillo Sr. and Carmen Carrillo, have received court approval to become foster parents for all three children, including newborn Nicholas, said Julio Carrillo’s lawyer, Darrick X. Banda of Augusta.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorney filed a petition to annul her marriage to Julio Carrillo, who was 51 at the time of his arrest, on the grounds that “Julio secretly had one or more prior wives that he was not divorced from when he married Sharon Carrillo,” MacLean said in an email Wednesday.

MacLean said he did not know if Julio Carrillo would be present at Thursday’s hearing.

The petition for an annulment was originally filed by MacLean on July 20 in Wiscasset District Court, according to the complaint.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo were married on July 18, 2015, in New Windsor, New York, according to the complaint. At the time of their marriage, MacLean alleges that Julio Carrillo was married to a woman from Kentucky. The complaint states that the validity of the couple’s marriage is in doubt because Julio Carrillo’s previous marriage was never dissolved.

MacLean has previously said that Sharon Carrillo was physically and mentally abused by her husband.

Prosecutors allege that the couple beat Marissa on a nearly daily basis for months, using a belt, their fists and a mop handle, until she died from her injuries in late February. The Carrillos then allegedly staged a scene in the basement to make it appear as if Marissa had fallen while playing.

Both Julio and Sharon Carrillo pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder last April. The charge differs from a standard murder charge in that jurors will be instructed by the judge at the end of the trial to decide if the defendant should be convicted of murder or criminally negligent manslaughter.

If convicted of murder, Sharon and Julio Carrillo each face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. If convicted of criminally negligent manslaughter, they face up to 30 years in prison.

Julio Carrillo’s attorney, Darrick X. Banda, did not immediately return a message left for him at his Augusta office late Wednesday afternoon.

