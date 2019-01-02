2 hospitalized after box truck tips over on the highway

Two people were sent to the hospital after a box truck overturned on Interstate 295 in Topsham.
It happened in the southbound lanes.
Topsham fire officials say the truck ended up on its side around 2 p.m. near the Topsham exit.
The two men riding in the truck suffered minor injuries.
No one else was hurt.
Traffic was slowed to a crawl for about a mile on I-295.
