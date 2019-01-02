2 hospitalized after box truck tips over on the highway

Two people were sent to the hospital after a box truck overturned on Interstate 295 in Topsham.

It happened in the southbound lanes.

Topsham fire officials say the truck ended up on its side around 2 p.m. near the Topsham exit.

#BREAKING: Two people were sent to the hospital after a box truck overturned on I-295 in Topsham. STORY: https://t.co/IuLM5eoQiC pic.twitter.com/KykITv9UNx — CBS 13 News (@WGME) January 2, 2019

The two men riding in the truck suffered minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Traffic was slowed to a crawl for about a mile on I-295.



