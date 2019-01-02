5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

SURRY — Wild Embodiment will hold its Ecstatic Dance from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 6, at The Gatherings, 1208 Surry Road. This is all about moving your body in your own way, no experience necessary or steps to learn. Come as you are, dress comfortably and bring water. $10-20 suggested donation. Visit www.wildembodiment.com for updates and info.

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport High School Robotics Team 6329 will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner, bake sale and open house from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at 102 Broadway. Come learn about the 2019 game and see the 2018 Robot, Spitfire, as the team tries to make it to the World Championship for the third straight year.

BUCKSPORT — The film “The Mule” starring Clint Eastwood will be shown at 6 and 8:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4 and 5, and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at Alamo Theatre at Northeast Historic Film, 85 Main St. Prices are $8, $7 for children 2-17 and adults 62 and older, $5 members of Northeast Historic Film.

The crime drama thriller is rated R.

DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle Artists Association will host its next artist presentation in its “Art Matters 4” discussion series with “Color, Color, Color” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the DIAA Gallery, 15 Main St. Participating in the Jan. 6 discussion will be Jill Finsen, Susan Finsen and Walter Smalling. Moderated by Hub White. For more information, visit www.deerisleartists.com.

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will hold its next CineGrand film, “Tea with the Dames” 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at 165 Main Street. Closed captions. What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright are among the most celebrated actresses of our time, with scores of iconic performances, decades of wisdom, and innumerable Oscars, Tonys, Emmys, and BAFTAs between them. They are also longtime friends who hereby invite you to join them for a weekend in the country as they catch up with one another, reminisce, and share their candid, delightfully irreverent thoughts on everything from art to aging to love to a life lived in the spotlight. (2018. UK 1 hr, 34 min. Directed by Roger Michel. NR.) $8 Adults, $7 Seniors/Students, $6 Grand Members and matinee general admission.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.