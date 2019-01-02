Trump falsely claims Mexico is paying for wall, demands taxpayer money before meeting with Democrats

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made two false claims about his demands for a new border wall just hours before he is set to meet with congressional leaders Wednesday, illustrating the White House’s evasive approach as a government shutdown lumbers into its third week.

In a Twitter post Wednesday morning, Trump wrote that Mexico would be paying for the wall along the U.S. border under the parameters of a trade deal he has tentatively inked with Mexico and Canada. This is not true.

That deal has not been approved by Congress, which means the parameters of the pact are not in effect. And even if the trade agreement is approved, it would not in any way create a stream of money designated for the construction of a border wall.

The second false point in Trump’s Twitter post Wednesday is his statement that “much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built.” This is also not true.

The U.S.-Mexico border is roughly 2,000 miles long. Trump’s demand for $5.6 billion to build new sections of wall would finance 200 miles of wall, and less than 100 miles has already been constructed or renovated, according to Department of Homeland Security Officials.

The shutdown began after Trump rejected bipartisan congressional efforts to fund many operations through Feb. 8, insisting that any deal must contain money for the construction of a border wall. His demand infuriated many Republicans who had been working to avoid a shutdown, but most have followed his lead and are insisting Democrats broker some sort of compromise.

His false claims could lead the senior Democrats attending a White House briefing Wednesday afternoon to approach the gathering with more apprehension and skepticism that they’re already promising, in part because the White House said the meeting was supposed to serve as a way for Democrats to learn more about the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s not often the president gets to hear people tell him when he’s wrong. Democrats intend to do that today,” Justin Goodman, spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, said Wednesday morning.

Schumer and incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, are set to visit Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon as Democrats remain unified in their opposition to extending additional taxpayer money to finance a wall on the Mexico border.

Democratic aides downplayed expectations for the 3 p.m. encounter, saying that since it was being billed by the White House as a “briefing” and not a meeting they were prepared for a one-sided and non-factual presentation.

Democrats have note Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign and earlier in his presidency that Mexico would pay for the wall, not U.S. taxpayers. But every proposal the White House and Republicans have sought to construct the wall has relied on federal money, and they have not offered any scenario that would see that money repaid by the Mexican government.

Last week, Trump wrote in a Twitter post that he had personally approved a contract to build 115 additional miles of wall along the Mexico border, but the White House has not provided any more details or explained what he is talking about.

The last time Schumer and Pelosi met Trump at the White House, on Dec. 11, it turned into a bizarre televised squabble during which Trump claimed he would be “proud” to shut down the government over the wall, and insisted he would take ownership of any shutdown. Since the partial shutdown began on Dec. 22, though, Trump has sought to brand it the “Schumer Shutdown.”

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told voters that drugs, criminals, and terrorists were flooding into the U.S. across the Mexico border. He said he would build a concrete wall, 30-feet tall in most places, to keep people out. He also promised voters, again and again, the Mexico would pay for the wall. Since becoming president, though, he has shifted this promise, saying the money must come from U.S. taxpayers.

Democrats have signaled a willingness to approve $1.3 billion in funds for border security in an extension of existing spending levels, a portion of which can be used to replace and repair existing sections of wall and fencing. But they have drawn the line at the use of any taxpayer money for the erection of a new wall.