UMaine women’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire in America East opener

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 7-6 (0-0 in America East), UNH 3-10 (0-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 55-35, UMaine 64-48 on 3/4/18

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocked shots per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (13.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (11 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.7 bpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (7.9 ppg, 5.2 apg); UNH: 6-3 F-C Ashley Storey (16.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 spg, 1.3 bpg), 6-2 F Maggie Ahearn (8.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 5-6 G Kari Brekke (8.3 ppg, 2.8 apg), 5-9 G Caroline Soucy (8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.2 apg), 1.6 spg), 5-7 G Amanda Torres (6.1 ppg, 2.3 apg)

Game notes: Both teams look to snap losing streaks as UMaine has lost four in a row, while UNH has dropped three straight. UMaine has won the past four meetings with UNH. The youthful Wildcats returned just one starter off last year’s team in Torres. Former Miss Maine Basketball winner and Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team selection Storey of Greely High in Cumberland Center was missing last year due to injury. The Black Bears’ lack of quality depth has hurt them. Leading rebounder Wadling missed the past 10 games due to a concussion, and Rossignol suffered a back injury in Saturday’s loss to Fordham and missed Sunday’s game against Chattanooga. Ahearn missed the past two for UNH. UMaine has shot 23 percent from the 3-point arc during its losing streak and has been outrebounded 161-113.