January 01, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | New Year's Storm | LePage Pardons | Ice Climbing | 2019 in Bangor
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College

Courtesy of Mark Tutuny
Members of the University of Maine men's hockey team celebrate a goal during a game earlier this season. The Black Bears return to Alfond Arena in Orono on Wednesday night to battle Colorado College.
BDN Sports

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. COLORADO COLLEGE

Time, site: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 5-9-2, Colorado College 8-9-2

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 6-5-2, UMaine 3-2 on 12/30/09

Key players, Maine: C Chase Pearson (9 goals, 6 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (1 & 11), C Tim Doherty (5 & 3), RW Eduards Tralmaks (3 & 5), D Brady Keeper (2 & 5), D Rob Michel (2 & 3), G Jeremy Swayman (5-9-2, 3.01 goals-against average, .911); Colorado College: C Westin Michaud (6 & 8), RW Nick Halloran (4 & 9), LW Trey Bradley (5 & 7), LW Trevor Gooch (7 & 4), C Mason Bergh (5 & 6), D Bryan Yoon (1 & 9), G Alex Leclerc (8-8-2, 2.52, .915)

Game notes: UMaine hopes to snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) against Colorado College, which halted a three-game skid Monday with a 5-1 victory at Merrimack. The Tigers went 15-17-5 a year ago (8-12-4 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference) without a senior on the roster and virtually the entire team returned. Halloran and Bergh combined for 37 goals and 85 points last season. Bergh and Michaud combined for 15 power-play goals. The Black Bears, 3-9-2 in their past 14 games, are looking for some semblance of consistency. After giving up seven goals over four games, the Black Bears were torched in Saturday’s 7-3 loss at Princeton. Swayman gave up four first-period goals, the second time this season he has surrendered four goals in a period. UMaine’s power play ended a five-game drought, going 2-for-3. This is UMaine’s first game at Alfond Arena since Nov. 24, but the Black Bears lost their past three home games while being outscored 10-2. Fifth-year coach Mike Haviland’s Tigers are 3-5-1 on the road this season.


