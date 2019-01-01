UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. COLORADO COLLEGE

Time, site: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 5-9-2, Colorado College 8-9-2

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 6-5-2, UMaine 3-2 on 12/30/09

Key players, Maine: C Chase Pearson (9 goals, 6 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (1 & 11), C Tim Doherty (5 & 3), RW Eduards Tralmaks (3 & 5), D Brady Keeper (2 & 5), D Rob Michel (2 & 3), G Jeremy Swayman (5-9-2, 3.01 goals-against average, .911); Colorado College: C Westin Michaud (6 & 8), RW Nick Halloran (4 & 9), LW Trey Bradley (5 & 7), LW Trevor Gooch (7 & 4), C Mason Bergh (5 & 6), D Bryan Yoon (1 & 9), G Alex Leclerc (8-8-2, 2.52, .915)

Game notes: UMaine hopes to snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) against Colorado College, which halted a three-game skid Monday with a 5-1 victory at Merrimack. The Tigers went 15-17-5 a year ago (8-12-4 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference) without a senior on the roster and virtually the entire team returned. Halloran and Bergh combined for 37 goals and 85 points last season. Bergh and Michaud combined for 15 power-play goals. The Black Bears, 3-9-2 in their past 14 games, are looking for some semblance of consistency. After giving up seven goals over four games, the Black Bears were torched in Saturday’s 7-3 loss at Princeton. Swayman gave up four first-period goals, the second time this season he has surrendered four goals in a period. UMaine’s power play ended a five-game drought, going 2-for-3. This is UMaine’s first game at Alfond Arena since Nov. 24, but the Black Bears lost their past three home games while being outscored 10-2. Fifth-year coach Mike Haviland’s Tigers are 3-5-1 on the road this season.