Police dog tracks down suspect in Acton after multi-state chase

ACTON, Maine — A police dog tracked down a suspect in the woods of Acton after a multi-town, and multi-state, chase.

Maine State Police say they received information Friday night that Christopher Landry had taken off from police in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Around 11 p.m., Maine State Police spotted Landry and tried to pull him over, but he sped away, according to police.

A York County deputy in the area put out a spike strip, and state police managed to stop the vehicle and end the chase, but investigators say Landry then took off into the woods.

A state police K-9, “Ibo” tracked Landry about a mile into the woods where he was arrested.

The 24-year-old faces a variety of charges.