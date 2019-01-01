Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Happy New Year. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with precipitation throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

–Despite the ice and midnight rain, hundreds came out to West Market Square the evening of Dec. 31 to see Bangor’s annual New Year’s Eve tradition: tossing a light-covered beach ball off the roof of the building that houses Paddy Murphy’s.

–While other parts of the country saw lagging home sales at the end of 2018, sellers in the Northeast fared well. However, that could change quickly because buyers can’t close on coastal properties without federally approved flood insurance.

–Arnold Nash had just 14 months remaining on his sentence for the 1991 beating death and robbery of his Sullivan neighbor when he escaped from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston in September. The Penobscot County grand jury indicted Nash late last week for his prison escape, paving the way for a trial.

David Goldman | AP David Goldman | AP

–Overall, Maine’s flu season to this point has been less intense than it was last year, with fewer positive flu tests and fewer hospitalizations. But the state saw its first flu-related death last week. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the victim was a Hancock County resident over the age of 65.

–In a development that may have serious impacts on the fisheries in one of eastern Maine’s storied coldwater ponds, a state biologist has confirmed the presence of landlocked alewives in Hancock County’s Beech Hill Pond.

–The unprecedented success of the 2018 University of Maine football team continues to have negative repercussions for the program.

With former head coach Joe Harasymiak and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman already having moved on, another UMaine coach is leaving.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–The ice loomed ahead in frozen waterfalls, bumpy mounds, rippling walls and tapered icicles. As the water ran over the cliffs and down the steep slope, it solidified into wild shapes that could only be conquered with ice axes, spiked boots and a sturdy rope.

“You want to find the best spot for the ice ax to go in,” Noah Kleiner said as he brushed crusty snow away to reveal the smooth surface of the wall.

