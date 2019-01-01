Investigation underway after device with camera lens found in women’s locker room at Bates

LEWISTON, Maine — An investigation is underway after a suspicious device, with some type of camera lens on it, was found in the women’s locker room at Bates College.

Lewiston Police did not say where in the Bates women’s locker room the suspicious item was found.

A lieutenant said his investigating officer took the item to the state police crime lab Monday to see what they could get off of it.

According to Bates College, players and coaches on the women’s basketball team were in the locker room Friday afternoon before practice when they found some sort of a device.

Lewiston police only said it has a lens and is something anyone could buy at a store.

The school has serious concerns over the discovery, Bates Communications Officer Sean Findlen said.

“Providing a safe and secure environment for everyone on our campus is of paramount importance to all of us at Bates, whether it’s students, faculty, staff,” Findlen said.

Monday, the women’s basketball team played in a holiday tournament in Springfield, Massachusetts.

If someone did place the device in the locker room on purpose, they could be charged with violation of privacy, a Class D crime, according to Lewiston police.

Investigators said the state computer crimes unit is trying to determine exactly what type of device it is, see if there are any recordings or images on it and trace the digital footprint back to its owner.

Additionally, they are trying to figure out who had access to the women’s locker room during the holiday break.