Despite the ice and midnight rain, hundreds came out to West Market Square the evening of Dec. 31 to see Bangor’s annual New Year’s Eve tradition: tossing a light-covered beach ball off the roof of the building that houses Paddy Murphy’s. Bars stayed open late, local businesses hosted events and people seemed undeterred by the less-than-warm weather. It is Bangor, after all.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

