Trump says the winners of 2018 are the American people, but not Democrats

President Donald Trump predicted Monday that Democrats beginning to line up to run against him will be counted as the losers of 2018, while Americans benefiting from his policies are the winners.

Trump listed tax cuts, job growth and a strong military as boons for Americans.

The president was asked for his winners and losers for the year, as well as his resolutions for 2019, during a year-end interview with Fox News that aired during the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“The one that has lost, you know, I don’t want to really say, but you have certainly a lot of people that wanted to do things that it didn’t work out,” Trump said cryptically.

It was not clear whom Trump was referring to, and he moved immediately to politics and his 2020 re-election campaign.

“I think that when you look at some of the candidates that are announcing right now, I think they will end up being the losers,” Trump continued. “You’ve got a lot of people, 32 people they say, could be with the Democrats; let’s see what happens.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts became the first Democrat to officially launch a potential campaign Monday, a development Trump said he relishes.

“But I only — I’m really more interested in the winners, and the winners are the people of the United States,” Trump said.

Trump did not mention the stock market slide in December, and he was not asked about it. Until recently, Trump has typically cited a soaring Dow as part of his list of economic accomplishments.

He also was not asked about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether it factors into his view of the year ahead.

“I think we’re going to have a great form of wealth,” Trump replied when asked for his 2019 predictions. He added “tremendous success with trade deals” and “a tremendously rebuilt military for strength.”

As for his 2019 resolutions, Trump skipped the usuals about heathier living, self-improvement and charity.

“Just success and prosperity and health for our country. That’s all I want,” Trump said.