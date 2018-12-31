Man who died in Acton fire identified

The victim of a fire that destroyed a York County apartment over the weekend has been identified.

Edward Roberts, 28, lived in a second-floor apartment off Hopper Road in Acton where a fire broke out late Saturday night. Firefighters found his body amid the debris of the two-story garage building on Sunday morning, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire was spotted by motorists and was well into the apartment above the garage when the first firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and an autopsy will be performed this week at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, McCausland said.