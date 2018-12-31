Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state.

–It was a relatively straightforward address, laying out his broad goals for education, welfare and regulatory reform that would guide much of his administration while striking a hopeful chord for collaboration with the Legislature that mostly never came to pass.

–A Belfast resident has filed an appeal with the state Board of Environmental Protection challenging the state’s decision to issue a wastewater discharge permit to Whole Oceans, the company that plans an indoor facility to raise Atlantic salmon on the site of the former Verso Paper mill. Earlier, Belfast residents were the only ones to offer critical comments about Whole Oceans’ wastewater discharge permit application with the state.

–That’s the assessment of city officials in Bangor as they look ahead to 2019. The past year brought its share of vacancies in and around the Bangor Mall, but a handful of other business expansions helped to offset those — both in terms of the city’s business climate and loss in taxable property value. To be sure, the city hasn’t given up hope on the mall area.

–Sarah Doremus and Buzz Masters love a good laugh, but don’t call what they do practical jokes.

–Mounting scientific evidence shows the accelerating global impacts of climate change will continue to force Maine farmers to deal with droughts and flooding in 2019.

This means Maine’s growers will continue in 2019 to alternate between irrigating crops during those dry spells and redirecting water when Mother Nature dumps inches of rain in short periods of time.

–Bangor Daily News photographers Troy Bennett, Gabor Degre and Linda Coan O’Kresik have chosen their favorite photos from 2018, and explain how they made the shots happen.

Car flips over I-295 guardrail onto Portland street

Coast Guard will get paid for pre-shutdown work, Collins says

Lawyers seek to suppress comments made by Cpl. Eugene Cole’s alleged killer

Grand jury indicts 29-year-old in Bangor man’s beating death

Judge sets $50,000 bail for man accused of robbing 2 Bangor banks

Rollercoaster temperatures wreaking havoc on Bangor roads

Celebrations you don’t want to miss in 2019

Where to find Maine’s best jobs during the next decade

‘I see no way out’: Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common

LePage slashed the number of Mainers who rely on state assistance. Here are the results.

LePage’s veto pen inked his legacy. Here are his most memorable vetoes.

LePage begrudgingly certifies results of 2nd Congressional District race, calls it a ‘stolen election’

Trump creates damaging uncertainty

Here Maine goes, turning LePage

Paid sick leave will raise costs for small businesses — and they can’t afford it

Princeton cruises past UMaine men’s hockey team to complete series sweep

Second-half run sparks Rutgers past UMaine men’s basketball team

Celtics rally after sluggish start to beat Grizzlies

