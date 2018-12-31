December 31, 2018
State

Maine news you need to know for Monday

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabby Potter, 6, right, and her four-year-old brother Griffin, both of Carmel, head out on the ice of Hermon Pond with their grandfather Robbie Potter and their puppy Gracie for some ice fishing, Dec. 26, 2018. Robbie Potter was excited as his son Eric Potter, the kids’ father was also participating in the fun. “Three generations are going to be ice fishing together” he said.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

How LePage fared in achieving the goals he set in his 2011 inaugural address

Pat Wellenbach | AP
Newly inaugurated Maine Gov. Paul LePage, makes a point while delivering remarks after being sworn in Wednesday in Augusta, Jan. 5, 2011.

–It was a relatively straightforward address, laying out his broad goals for education, welfare and regulatory reform that would guide much of his administration while striking a hopeful chord for collaboration with the Legislature that mostly never came to pass.

A salmon farm proposed in Bucksport is attracting more opposition from Belfast

Courtesy of John Gutwin of Pepperchrome | BDN
Computer renderings of Whole Ocean's indoor salmon farm, slated for construction at the former Verso paper mill site in Bucksport.

–A Belfast resident has filed an appeal with the state Board of Environmental Protection challenging the state’s decision to issue a wastewater discharge permit to Whole Oceans, the company that plans an indoor facility to raise Atlantic salmon on the site of the former Verso Paper mill. Earlier, Belfast residents were the only ones to offer critical comments about Whole Oceans’ wastewater discharge permit application with the state.

2018 was rough on the Bangor Mall, but ‘all is not bleak in Bangor’

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Bangor Mall.

–That’s the assessment of city officials in Bangor as they look ahead to 2019. The past year brought its share of vacancies in and around the Bangor Mall, but a handful of other business expansions helped to offset those — both in terms of the city’s business climate and loss in taxable property value. To be sure, the city hasn’t given up hope on the mall area.

An ATM in the woods? That’s one of many stabs at humor for these Deer Isle pals

Hancock County Sheriff's Office | BDN
An ATM found in the woods of Deer Isle in November was put there as a prank.

–Sarah Doremus and Buzz Masters love a good laugh, but don’t call what they do practical jokes.

What Maine farmers can expect in 2019

–Mounting scientific evidence shows the accelerating global impacts of climate change will continue to force Maine farmers to deal with droughts and flooding in 2019.

This means Maine’s growers will continue in 2019 to alternate between irrigating crops during those dry spells and redirecting water when Mother Nature dumps inches of rain in short periods of time.

BDN photographers share their favorite images from 2018

Troy R. Bennett (2); Gabor Degre; Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
A selection of some of the Bangor Daily News' photographers' favorite photos of 2018.

–Bangor Daily News photographers Troy Bennett, Gabor Degre and Linda Coan O’Kresik have chosen their favorite photos from 2018, and explain how they made the shots happen.

In other news …

Maine

Car flips over I-295 guardrail onto Portland street

Coast Guard will get paid for pre-shutdown work, Collins says

Lawyers seek to suppress comments made by Cpl. Eugene Cole’s alleged killer

Bangor

Grand jury indicts 29-year-old in Bangor man’s beating death

Judge sets $50,000 bail for man accused of robbing 2 Bangor banks

Rollercoaster temperatures wreaking havoc on Bangor roads

Business

Celebrations you don’t want to miss in 2019

Where to find Maine’s best jobs during the next decade

‘I see no way out’: Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common

Politics

LePage slashed the number of Mainers who rely on state assistance. Here are the results.

LePage’s veto pen inked his legacy. Here are his most memorable vetoes.

LePage begrudgingly certifies results of 2nd Congressional District race, calls it a ‘stolen election’

Opinion

Trump creates damaging uncertainty

Here Maine goes, turning LePage

Paid sick leave will raise costs for small businesses — and they can’t afford it

Sports

Princeton cruises past UMaine men’s hockey team to complete series sweep

Second-half run sparks Rutgers past UMaine men’s basketball team

Celtics rally after sluggish start to beat Grizzlies

