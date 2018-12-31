Maine man accused of stabbing son after argument in car

A Lewiston man allegedly stabbed his teenage son in the chest on Friday after getting into an argument with him while they were driving on Route 3 in Belmont, police said.

Allen Sanborn, 59, had been traveling with his 17-year-old son and a 16-year-old girl when he and his son began to argue, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanborn allegedly stopped the vehicle just before 7 p.m., and his son got out of the car, but the argument continued, Deputy Ryan Jackson reported later. During the argument, Sanborn allegedly produced a knife and stabbed his son once in the torso, and then the two began to grapple, Jackson said.

That’s when Maine State Trooper Don Webber, who also was driving on Route 3, came upon them. The trooper contacted the Waldo County Dispatch Center and told them he needed backup. Police took Sanborn and his son to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries they had received during the fight.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, police arrested Sanborn and charged him with Class B aggravated assault, Class D domestic violence assault and Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. No bail has been set because of the nature of Sanborn’s criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.