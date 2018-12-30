Car flips over I-295 guardrail onto Portland street

A man faces charges after police say he struck a guardrail on Interstate 295 in Portland and flipped his vehicle onto a street below.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that a 37-year-old man was speeding along I-295 when his vehicle hit the median guardrail, overcorrected, went across both lanes and struck the guardrail on the other side before flipping and falling onto Marginal Way.

The driver, who has not been identified as the investigation continues, taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver was charged with driving to endanger, WGME reports. He faces additional charges, the TV station reports.

No other vehicles were hit during the crash.

Police told WGME that the car, which was totaled, belongs to the driver’s girlfriend.