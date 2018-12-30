December 30, 2018
Lawyers seek to suppress comments made by Cpl. Eugene Cole’s alleged killer

Gabor Degre | BDN
John Williams, right, accused in the fatal shooting of Somerset County sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole, sits with his attorney Patrick Nickerson during his initial court appearance on a murder charge in Augusta, April 30, 2018.
The Associated Press

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A hearing has been scheduled for a defense motion to suppress statements made by a Maine man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in the town Norridgewock.

Lawyers for 29-year-old John Williams say statements made after his capture should not be allowed as evidence at his trial because he was beaten by police and withdrawing from drugs. Authorities say Williams got a black eye while resisting officers.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the hearing is set for Feb. 28 in Portland.

Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed April 25 after authorities say he encountered Williams while on patrol in Norridgewock. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly three decades.

 


