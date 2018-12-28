Mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain to hit Maine on Friday

A winter storm is bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to northern New England.

The forecast calls for mixed precipitation Friday morning before temperatures rise and it turns to rain in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Here are today's expected ice and snowfall accumulations. Precipitation has begun falling in NH and will reach Maine by 6 AM. Remember to drive slow and take extra time this morning! #nhwx #mewx pic.twitter.com/lQnJL89qjs — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 28, 2018

Up to 4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice is possible in some areas.

It’ll be the first snowfall in most parts of Maine in 11 days. William Watson from the National Weather Service said the western mountains will see up to 4 inches of snow. On the coast, Portland will see only about an inch before the snow transforms to rain.

Snow north and snow to rain Downeast today. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain over the north this evening. Mild tonight into Saturday morning followed by a strong Arctic cold front Saturday. Cold and dry Sunday into Monday. Chance of snow north early Tuesday morning. #mewx pic.twitter.com/jv5BdFx2At — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 28, 2018

High winds are also expected in some areas. Northwestern Vermont could get gusts of up to 55 mph.