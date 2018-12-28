Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s throughout the state, with a snowy morning mix that will turn into rain later in the day.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–As Aaron Frey prepares to step into his new role as Maine’s attorney general, those who have worked with Frey often mention the lawyer’s sense of fairness. He’ll be sworn in as the state’s top law enforcement officer on Jan. 4, after working as a criminal defense lawyer based in Bangor and serving six years in the Maine House representing parts of Bangor and Orono.

But it was back in 2012, after Frey had just won his first election to a seat in the Maine House when a colleague told him “Next stop, attorney general.”

–Even though 2017 was arguably the biggest year in Stephen King’s illustrious career, 2018 wasn’t far behind for Bangor’s most famous resident in terms of the sheer volume of content released. Whether it was national news, or something much more local to Maine, 2018 was plenty full of King things.

Courtesy of Mark Lausier Courtesy of Mark Lausier

–Two Bangor residents who live just west of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center have spotted coyotes in their yards in recent weeks, exhibiting what the city’s animal control officer called “strange behavior.”

–For communities in Knox County, a small coastal Maine enclave of about 40,000 people, 2018 was a year of rethinking traditions, re-invention and recovery.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Carrying Maine’s Down East storytelling tradition into the 21st century are a couple of unlikely Mainers: a hip hop rapper and a Taiwan-born animator.

“I do come from a line of communicators that don’t see Maine as a disadvantage or a detriment to success but rather an attribute and something to take advantage of,” said Spose (real name Ryan Peters), Maine’s weed-smoking, hip-hopping, f-bomb-dropping king of rap.

–Over the decades, the city of Portland has repeatedly been the first place in Maine to implement progressive programs and policies that would later pop up in other communities — and in many cases, go statewide.

So what are some of the things Portland might bring to Maine in 2019? Here’s are the next progressive initiatives on the city’s to-do list.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

—It’s the last weekend of 2018, and New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday, so we (sort of) get a long(ish) weekend this weekend. Before then, Lake Street Dive plays two shows at State Theatre in Portland, and a Fleetwood Mac cover band will take the stage at Aura Friday night. For New Year’s Eve, check out the Downtown Countdown in Bangor or the New Year’s By the Bay celebration in Belfast.

