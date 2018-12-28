Grand jury indicts 29-year-old in Bangor man’s beating death

The case against a 29-year-old man charged with beating a Bangor man to death in November moved closer to trial on Friday.

The Penobscot County grand jury indicted Donald Galleck, who police say is from Bangor and Michigan, in the beating death of 40-year-old Jason Moody last month.

Galleck was charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder.

Courtesy of Seize the Vatican Courtesy of Seize the Vatican

On Nov. 16, Bangor police arrested Galleck and charged him in the murder of Moody. Galleck is being held without bail, which is standard procedure in a murder case. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but rather a determination that enough evidence exists to bring a case to trial.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The investigation began after police responded to a report of an injured male at about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found Moody unconscious at the intersection of Center and Cumberland streets after an altercation.

Moody succumbed to his injuries the next afternoon at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Galleck first appeared in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Monday, Nov. 19. He was not asked to enter a plea at that point because he had not yet been indicted by grand jury.

[Friends and family remember slain Bangor man as diehard metalhead, loving friend]

Galleck was also charged with domestic violence assault and violating his bail conditions, unrelated to the murder charge. He pleaded not guilty to both of those charges.

Galleck’s arraignment date is not yet set, according to the Maine Attorney General’s office, which prosecutes murder cases. If convicted of murder, Galleck could be sentenced to between 25 years and life in prison.