Waterboro man accused of assaulting girlfriend, child on Christmas

A man has been charged after deputies say he assaulted his girlfriend and their child on Christmas.

Deputies said they responded to a home around 11 p.m. Tuesday to find that Matthew Gurskis, 39, of Waterboro allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and their child.

Deputies say he resisted arrest, had to be restrained and caused damage to a cruiser by kicking it.

Gurskis is facing several charges that include domestic violence assault.