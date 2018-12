A man accused of stabbing another man in Bridgton on Christmas is being held on $20,000 dollars bail.

Tyler Loisel, 18, did not enter a plea Wednesday.

Loisel has been charged with burglary and assault.

Police say he stabbed a male victim multiple times Tuesday morning.

They say he then left the scene and was taken into custody in Casco a short time later.

The victim is expected to recover.