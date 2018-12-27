December 27, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Firefighters battle blaze at Dixfield home

By CBS 13

A fire broke out Wednesday night at a home in Dixfield.

The Dixfield Fire Company told CBS 13 the house is located on Holt Hill Road.

Firefighters said units from multiple departments responded, including Rumford, Mexico and Peru.

 


