Man accused of robbing two Bangor banks has been arrested

Bangor police arrested a man Wednesday night who is accused of robbing two banks in Bangor during the past week.

Police arrested Timothy Myers, 27, at about 10 p.m. in Ellsworth, with help from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Myers, who has no known residence, allegedly robbed the TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue last Friday, and KeyBank on Bangor Mall Boulevard on Wednesday.

“The two crimes were extremely similar,” said Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for Bangor Police Department.

Myers allegedly made a threat at both banks but didn’t brandish a weapon, according to police. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from both banks before police could apprehend him.

As a result of an investigation by the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, officers found Myers in Ellsworth and arrested him Wednesday night, according to a news release.

He was charged with two counts of robbery and is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail. He is on probation for theft and forgery.