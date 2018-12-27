Bangor residents spot coyotes in neighborhoods near Dorothea Dix

Two Bangor residents who live just west of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center have spotted coyotes in their yards in recent weeks, exhibiting what the city’s animal control officer called “strange behavior.”

On Dec. 5, a coyote reportedly started to approach a woman who was walking her small dog in a backyard on Howard Street, just off Mt. Hope Avenue, according to Bangor’s animal control officer, Trisha Bruen.

The woman quickly went into her home and reported the encounter to authorities. Bruen was among the officials who visited the home and saw the coyote herself.

“The coyote tried to approach and she retreated,” Bruen said. “One could surmise that perhaps the small dog looked like a small meal.”

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Then, on Wednesday of this week, a man who lives roughly a half-mile away, Mark Lausier, near the intersection of Kira Drive and Vance Avenue, took photos of a coyote in his yard.

In the photos, which Lausier shared with the Bangor Daily News, the animal appeared to be losing patches of fur, which can be a symptom of the skin disease mange, and trying to dig into groundhog holes, Bruen said.

Bruen didn’t know if that was the same coyote that appeared in the woman’s yard earlier in the month. The area between Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center and Howard Street consists almost entirely of fields and woods. Part of it is Saxl Park, a trail system popular with birders.

While Bruen is not a wildlife expert, she found it “kind of disturbing” that coyotes would get so close to a home. She noted that both sightings were near relatively wooded areas off Mt. Hope Avenue where prey such as groundhogs might live.

“It’s just very strange behavior,” she said. “They generally don’t want to be seen by the public. There could be other possibilities. They could be old. They could be tired. People aren’t seeing them every day.”

Members of the Maine Warden Service and Bangor Police Department responded to the complaint about the coyote in early December, but not the one this week, Bruen said.

She advised anyone who sees a coyote to stay away, keep their animals on leashes and don’t let kids try to play with them.

Sgt. Ralph Hosford, a Maine game warden working in Hancock County on Thursday, said he’d heard about the sighting this week, but was not aware that it threatened the public’s safety.

Hosford said that “it’s not totally uncommon” to see mangy animals this time of year. They might be weak and decide to come hunt in residential areas where they’re more likely to encounter small animals.

“We tell people not to approach them,” he said. “Don’t think that it’s cute and cuddly. We don’t want anyone to get bit.”

In 2012, some residents of that part of Bangor learned the hard way that foxes and coyotes might live in their midst when some of their cats went missing.

[Bangor-area pet owners becoming wary of foxes, coyotes]

“There’s a lot of good habitat in that area between the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center and Howard Street, so it’s certainly possible that coyotes could be behind some of those disappearances,” Jim Fahey, another Maine game warden, said at the time. “That area has had several reports of coyotes for a couple of years, but they are hard to substantiate because they disappear quickly.”

Last spring, a coyote was found pacing around an outdoor alcove of what’s now Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, at the intersection of Howard and State streets.