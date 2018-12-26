Olore, Norsworthy-Hartman to join Presque Isle athletic hall of fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2019 during a banquet on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Northeastland Hotel.

Set to be inducted are Tim Olore and Angela Norsworthy-Hartman.

Olore played baseball and basketball at Presque Isle High School until his graduation in 1979, then played baseball at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and in the semipro ranks.

Olore coached high school baseball for one year at Fort Fairfield, then returned to Presque Isle where he guided the Wildcats to 266 Heal Point victories and 356 wins overall in 28 years.

His Presque Isle teams qualified for postseason play in 23 years and advanced to the 1991 Eastern Maine Class A final. Olore guided the Wildcats to five Big East Conference championships and was a three-time conference coach of the year as well as the 1987 Golden Diamond Maine volunteer baseball coach of the year.

Norsworthy-Hartman was a Miss Maine Basketball finalist at Presque Isle as a senior in 2007 and earned All-Maine honors in soccer.

She later played three years of basketball and four years of soccer at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, helping lead the Bengals to three NAIA national soccer tournament appearances and two USCAA championships.

Norsworthy-Hartman also helped the UMFK women’s basketball team win two Sunrise Conference championships and earn two NAIA national tournament berths.

Induction banquet tickets are $30 each and include a prime rib and chicken buffet. Tickets may be purchased or reserved at the PIHS athletics office or by calling 764-6507.