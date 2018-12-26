Two dogs die in house fire in York on Christmas Day

A Christmas Day afternoon fire destroyed a home in York.

The fire on Triple Oaks Road in Cape Neddick was called in by several people just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

When the first crews arrived, flames were coming through the roof on the side of the home nearly the chimney.

York Beach Fire Chief David Bridges said a power line came down at the scene, delaying firefighters from putting out the fire.

With no hydrants nearby, tankers shuttled water into the scene. Several towns responded to the fire through mutual aid.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs died.

The home suffered extensive damage. Bridges said crews were wrapping up at another fire, allowing for a quick response.

“Many of these trucks were already on the road so we just rerouted them to here, which did save some time,” the chief said.