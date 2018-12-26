December 26, 2018
York Latest News | Bruce Poliquin | Understanding LePage | Seal Rescue | Today's Paper
York

Two dogs die in house fire in York on Christmas Day

Ryan Hyotte | WGME
Ryan Hyotte | WGME
A Christmas Day afternoon fire destroyed a home in York.
By CBS 13

A Christmas Day afternoon fire destroyed a home in York.

The fire on Triple Oaks Road in Cape Neddick was called in by several people just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

When the first crews arrived, flames were coming through the roof on the side of the home nearly the chimney.

York Beach Fire Chief David Bridges said a power line came down at the scene, delaying firefighters from putting out the fire.

With no hydrants nearby, tankers shuttled water into the scene. Several towns responded to the fire through mutual aid.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs died.

The home suffered extensive damage. Bridges said crews were wrapping up at another fire, allowing for a quick response.

“Many of these trucks were already on the road so we just rerouted them to here, which did save some time,” the chief said.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like