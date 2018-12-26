Maine man arrested after police say he broke into a home, ate food, put on clothes and watched TV

A Standish man was arrested Sunday after police say he stole two cars before breaking into a residence in Waterboro where he made himself at home.

Derek Tarbox, 35, was charged with burglary, two counts of unauthorized use of property, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to report a crash by quickest means, theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking, according to the Journal Tribune.

The Tribune reports that Tarbox allegedly stole a car in Portland, which ran out of gas in Hollis. There, he reportedly stole another vehicle, then drove Waterboro, where he crashed the second vehicle on Bennett Hill Road, according to the Tribune.

Tarbox is then accused of breaking into a home on Bennett Hill Road, where he ate food, took a shower, put on another person’s clothes and watched TV, according to the Tribune

The homeowner found Tarbox inside his home watching TV, and when confronted, Tarbox allegedly told the homeowner that he thought the home belonged to a friend, the Tribune reports.

Tarbox asked the resident to drive him home to which he reluctantly agreed, the Tribune reports.

When the resident returned home, he discovered his backdoor had been forced open and items missing, the Tribune reports.

After reporting the incident to police, York County sheriff’s deputies located Tarbox at a house in Limerick, where he was arrested while wearing the Waterboro homeowner’s clothes, according to the Tribune.

Tarbox is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred.