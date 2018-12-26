Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Six Maine political stories to watch in 2019
–For the first time since 2011, one party will control both the executive and legislative branches, and Maine will send two Democrats to Congress for the first time since 2014. The state’s political dynamics changed dramatically in 2018 and here are half a dozen situations that bear monitoring next year.
How Maine humor helped Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain break the ice
–The history of professional Maine humor goes back to at least the dawn of 19th century. By the 1830s, a syndicated Yankee character was tickling funny bones in newspapers across the new nation. A few years later, United States’ first stand-up comedian emerged from Oxford County with fans including Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain.
With MaineCare set to expand, Bangor area group will help people sign up on Jan. 2
–Ahead of the state’s expected expansion of MaineCare early next year, a Bangor area group is urging newly qualified Mainers to sign up for the federal health coverage program soon, ahead of a possible torrent of applications.
To help them, Bangor Area Recovery Network, aka the BARN, will host a daylong event Jan. 2 to assist people with filling out their applications for MaineCare, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program.
Nonprofits see holiday volunteer influx, but struggle to find help the rest of the year
–Although Maine ranks ninth in the nation for volunteerism, and organizations that need volunteers’ help during the holiday season can generally find it, those same organizations struggle to keep adequate numbers during the rest of the year.
Do this: 10 things you need for your winter outdoor adventures
–If you want to spend December in the great outdoors, you’ll want to add these items to your pack.
In other news …
Maine
Two die in Christmas morning crash in Gouldsboro
Police investigate home invasion in China
Suspect arrested after Christmas Day stabbing
Business
Migrant workers at Maine wreath company say they were fired after complaining about harassment
Asian markets rattled after Wall Street’s Christmas Eve plunge
Google searches for ‘recession’ are the highest they’ve been since November 2009
Politics
Poliquin announces he is giving up legal challenge to ranked-choice voting
Trump says government shutdown will last as long as Democrats reject funding the wall
Trump’s reluctant backers sour on his leadership, policies
Opinion
High-quality early learning will help our kids and our country
Trump’s absurdity has cast a pall over the holidays — and the future
The yes-man-ification of the Trump administration
Sports
Record-setting Maine basketball player has high hoop dreams
Orono basketball standout returns to the court after knee injury
Steelers, Chiefs among ‘big losers’ in week 16 of NFL season
Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.
To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.
Comments