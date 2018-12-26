Charges possible after high-speed crash in Biddeford

A woman could face charges after police say she was driving more than 100 mph before crashing into a pickup truck in the Maine Turnpike.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in Biddeford when the speeding car hit the rear of the truck, causing it to roll over it.

The Portland Press Herald reports there was some confusion over who was driving the car. Some witnesses told police a man was in the driver’s seat, while one of the occupants said she was driving. State police used a post on the department’s Facebook page to find a witness who confirmed the man was a passenger.

Trooper Anthony Keim said he is consulting with the district attorney’s office about possible charges.

The driver of the truck was not injured.