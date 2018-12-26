Brooks woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

A Brooks woman died early Monday morning when her vehicle struck a tree off Waldo Station Road in the town of Waldo.

Sarah Leclerc, 27, was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner when she went off the road and hit the tree, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 12:19 a.m. to the report of the crash, police said, and went to the scene along with fire department personnel.

Leclerc was taken by Belfast Ambulance to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where she was pronounced dead by the medical staff shortly after arrival.

The crash is still under investigation, police said. Black ice and not using a seatbelt are being considered as possible contributing factors.