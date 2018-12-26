Seven Hancock County towns could have weekend power outages, Emera warns

Emera Maine customers in several Hancock County towns are warned to expect power outages on Saturday into early Sunday as the company replaces 6.5 miles of aging electrical wire in Surry and Blue Hill.

The older utility lines will be replaced with larger-gauge covered wire as part of a rebuilding project starting at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and ending as many as 4.5 hours later, possibly interrupting electrical service to customers in Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Penobscot, Sedgwick and Stonington, officials said.

“Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews safely isolate the old wire and connect the new wire,” the company said in a statement released this week. “This project aims to improve overall reliability of service by reducing the number of outages associated with line breaks and contact by trees and branches.”

“Crews will safely complete the work as quickly as possible.”

The wire replacements will occur in Blue Hill and Surry starting at noon on Saturday. Crews have been replacing utility wires and poles along Ellsworth Road, or Route 172, from the area of the Blue Hill Fairgrounds east into Surry toward Ellsworth for more than a month now, with traffic being reduced to one lane as the work continues.

Several utility trucks have parked near the fairgrounds during the day as the work has continued.

The company urges motorists to slow down or change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways. Customers may report outages by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).