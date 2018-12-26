5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLWORTH — Come finish 2018 off right at the Grand with “Maine’s Own Comedian” Bob Marley at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at 165 Main St. Reserved tickets are $29.50. For more information, call the box office at 207-667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow it on Facebook.

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will start its Sundays at the Jesup Concert Series with Maxx Meether and Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at 34 Mt. Desert St. The group will play jazz and includes Meether on the drums and Bailey Giles on the tenor saxophone. All concerts are free and open to the public, and donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Melinda Rice at mrice@jesuplibrary.org or 207-288-4245.

ELLSWORTH — The New York Metropolitan Opera’s annual holiday production presents Mozart’s masterpiece “The Magic Flute” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at The Grand, 165 Main St. Tickets are reserved seating and are $18 for adults and seniors, and $12 for youth (12 and under). For more information, call the box office at 207-667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow it on Facebook.

BUCKSPORT — Lighthouse Arts Center is opening its space every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 Main St. for you to come in, eat, chat and paint with others. This group will be completely self-directed and all kinds of painting are welcome. For ages 10+. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $5 per day (free for open studio pass members).

Bring your own bag lunch. Provided are tables, chairs, sinks to clean your brushes and a comfortable space to work and eat in with a beautiful view of the bay.

CASTINE — The Adams School Calvineers are holding a fundraiser, featuring Lubec folk singer Celia Jellison, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Danny Murphy’s, 5 Sea St. Donation proceeds will assist the Adams School Calvineers December 2019 trip to Barcelona for the World Conference on Marine Mammal Science.