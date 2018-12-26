Bangor Public Works will pick up Christmas trees for two weeks in January

Bangor Public Works is making Christmas tree disposal easy for residents by offering free curbside pickup for two weeks in January.

Trucks will circulate throughout the city on weekdays, starting Wednesday, Jan. 2, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 11. Residents who want to dispose of their trees earlier may take them to Bangor Public Works at 530 Maine Ave. during daylight hours.

Last year it cost the Public Works Department approximately $16,000 to collect and chip the trees, and the cost is expected to remain the same this year. The cost could go down significantly if residents brought their trees to public works, Public Works Director Eric Willett said, but it’s important to spend the money to ensure that the trees don’t create any hazards on the sides of the streets.

Trees will be put through the chipper, and the wood chips will be used for erosion control during summer. Any leftover chips will be sold as biomass.

Willett said trees should be left for pickup without stands or lights on them, because metal does not go through the chipper.

The city will not pick up wreaths or garlands. Willett recommended discarding those through regular trash pickup.

Public works started the christmas tree pickup a few years ago to help residents dispose of their trees properly.

“Some people don’t have the means to bring them here; it’s just easier if we do it,” Willett said.