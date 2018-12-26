Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

Bangor police are looking for a man in his 20s or 30s who allegedly robbed the Bangor Mall Boulevard branch of KeyBank on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Wade Betters.

“The suspect made a threat, received some money and then left the bank,” he said.

At 9.22 a.m., KeyBank called the police to report a robbery, but by the time officers responded, the suspect had fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. An attempt to track the suspect using K-9s was unsuccessful.

Betters said police are looking for a white man in his 20s or 30s, who threatened the bank staff but did not brandish a weapon. There were a few customers and staff in the bank, but no one was injured. The KeyBank branch is closed for now.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384.