Boy, 6, struck by car in Augusta parking lot on Christmas Eve

A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car in the parking lot of an Augusta supermarket on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Police say at 11:32 p.m. on Monday they got the call about a boy hit by a car in the Hannaford parking lot off of Whitten Road.

The boy was taken to first to Maine General Hospital in Augusta and then by LifeFlight of Maine to Boston Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

Augusta police say they hope to have more information on the boy’s condition by the end of the week.