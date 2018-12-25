Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2017: Stop bullying LePage, opossums before Collins, shutdown blame shifting

Bullying LePage

Day in and day out the Bangor Daily News bashes Gov. Paul LePage like he is some sort of arch enemy or villain. I’m beginning to believe that liberals have trouble processing things like what good he did for this state: creating jobs, bringing in new business, leaving the state with a surplus.

Everyone is crying over Medicaid, but LePage is correct in requiring working or pay a small premium. Anyone with an ounce of common sense knows if it’s for free, why the heck are you going to knock yourself out to get up every morning. It’s just in the mail or on a card in your bank account. You have no purpose, no drive. His idea is not to punish anyone, it’s actually giving them an opportunity to have some self-esteem and try and make a better life. They will be happier, healthier in the end.

My words are in vain when the new governor takes over. She’ll just reject all of it and put Maine back years.

How can anyone do a good job when you continuously badger, don’t let them up for air for any reason just because they are a different party then you are. With that mindset, we will never ever make things better for anyone. By the way it’s also called “bullying.”

Catherine Meyer

Union

Shutdown blame shifting

Several days ago, our president stated he took ownership of a government shutdown if after his threats Congress didn’t come up with the $5 billion for his border fence. Less than a week later, he is trying to pass the blame onto the Democrats. Remember, Donald Trump said he’d be glad to shut the government down unless his demands are met. Now who’s the idiot?

Richard Barclay

Holden

Opossums before Collins

So Sen. Susan Collins is “confident” that a Texas federal judge’s ruling declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional will be nullified upon appeal to a higher court (BDN, Dec. 17). The senator, not being a federal court judge, will have no say in the matter and is merely voicing a toothless opinion.

I question why the BDN deemed this worthy of a front-page story with photo and 20 column-inches of text. The article about opossums, which appeared in Section C, was more deserving of such coverage.

Phil Locke

Bangor

Penobscot Theatre is a gift

Judy Harrison has certainly dredged up her inner Grinch reviewing Penobscot Theatre’s “Elf the Musical.” Calling the story of “Elf” — the most popular modern holiday story — trite and schmaltzy is highly questionable. Let’s face it, there is really only one true Christmas story. Everything else is sentimental or beyond belief while at the same time enjoyable and often downright fun!

Ira Kramer was amazing. He happily channeled Will Ferrell as he sang and danced with enviable talent in this marathon-like role. Ben Layman brought his jovial self to his role with wit and perfect timing. Brianne Beck lent her silver-fluted voice to this stage once again and worked beautifully with Nathan Manaker. But the show stopper for me was A.J. Mooney. Confession: I know the year she graduated from Bangor High School. I couldn’t take my eyes from her as she danced with remarkable precision, energy and aplomb.

It must be hard to write reviews month after month; but to criticize an entire production based on her view of a mediocre script is a cheap shot. At this time of year, that’s just mean. We’re so fortunate to have this theater. It is a gift. Isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

Mary Ford

Bangor