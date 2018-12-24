Community rallies to save Maine cafe from closing its doors

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — It looked like it was the end of the road for Madison’s Cafe, until the community saved the shop from shutting its doors.

The cafe’s owner, Nicole McCoomb, created the restaurant for her daughter Madison. It’s unique because McCoomb specifically hires people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

In early December, McCoomb was preparing to close the cafe for good, because debt started adding up. Once word spread about the cafe closing, a GoFundMe page was launched to help save it.

“The story got out and the way people responded to us, we just knew we couldn’t let it go,” McCoomb said.

McCoomb was able to sign a new lease for 2019, thanks to $13,000 raised by the GoFundMe page.

“Some people donated $5,” McCoomb said. “Some people donated $50. I mean it was amazing to see what people can give.”

McCoomb said it will still be a tough road ahead financially, but she is determined to keep Madison’s Cafe going.

“We have to. We have to for me, for Shawn, for my kids for my employees and for more people out there to see what our model is and copy us.”