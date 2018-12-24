Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Lawrence Bergeron is grateful that he and his four grandchildren found a home by the time the weather turned cold.

It surprised Bergeron, though, to learn how many people cared about his family when they found out what they’d been through. In the days after the BDN published an account of his story, dozens of residents in Bangor’s Fairmount neighborhood contributed to the delivery of four carloads of donated clothes, household items and holiday decorations to outfit Bergeron’s new home.

–Ninety-year-old Ken Liberty has collected nearly 3,500 hand-painted blown glass Christmas ornaments over the course of 50 years, and they’re displayed on seven trees spread throughout his house. Every wall, mantlepiece and side table is decked out in festive baubles.

–Paul Naron, 69, a businessman who moved to Belfast from Florida about 10 years ago, is not a typical retiree. He’s not even a typical developer. Naron, who is best known for opening the United Farmers Market of Maine in a former window manufacturing showroom on Spring Street, is onto something new. His latest project is renovating the former French & Webb boatbuilder’s workshop and a 1-acre lot, which he purchased in June, and the more ramshackle former Consumer’s Fuel garage next door, which he bought in 2017.

–The 19th century Victoria Mansion in Portland is decorated from top to bottom for the holidays. You can take a video tour of the elaborate spaces.

–Those who have experience dealing with the director of the department’s wildlife division say she will be tough, but fair in her new position. The Legislature is expected to vote on Gov.-elect Janet Mills’ nomination of Judy Camuso sometime in January.

–For a lot of rural dwellers having seasonal vehicles — cars for summer roads and older, sturdier 4-wheel-drives for the winter months — is not uncommon. It’s also not uncommon for mice and other rodents to take up residence in vehicles during the off season. Particularly in winter when they need someplace to hunker down.

Unfortunately, these tiny, furry critters are capable of wreaking havoc on mechanical components and interior upholstery.

–If you’re looking to fill your stomach and your soul this Christmas, here’s a list of meals and services being held Monday and Tuesday all across the state.

