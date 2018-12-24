Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services across Maine

Editor’s note: This is a running list of free Christmas meals. If you have one to share with us, please email Community Editor Julie Harris at jharris@bangordailynews.com.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve services, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, The Rock Church, 1195 Ohio St.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve lessons and carols, 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, The Imago Dei Anglican Church, 56 Center St. Hear the story of Christmas in nine readings, sing carols by candlelight and end the evening with Holy Communion.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, New Hope Church, 1423 Ohio St. Cookies and hot drinks to follow.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve service with lessons and carols, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Hope Lutheran Church, 1520 Union St.

BANGOR — Christmas Eve candlelight service, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia St.

BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church will hold a Christmas Eve choral Eucharist at 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 41 Mount Desert St.

BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church will hold its Christmas Eve family service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 41 Mount Desert St.

BAR HARBOR — The First Baptist Church is holding a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 46 Ledgelawn Ave.

BELFAST — Single family service combined with a Festival Celebration of Holy Eucharist with choir, 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, with the Rev. Canon Mary Ann Taylor as celebrant, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 95 Court St. She also will lead a Contemplative Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25; and St. Stephen’s Day with a Healing Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26.

BELFAST — The Belfast United Methodist Church is holding its Christmas Eve service with luminaries at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 23 Mill Lane. Includes Holy Communion, special music, children’s story and Christmas message.

BELFAST — A candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, First Baptist Church, 95 High St. All are welcome.

BELFAST — Ninth annual free community Christmas dinner will be held noon Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, East Belfast. Menu will include turkey and ham with all the fixings, rolls, beverages and dessert.

BLUE HILL — Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road. Annual potluck dinner immediately follows the service. Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

BRADLEY — Christmas Mass, midnight Monday, Dec. 24, to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 84 Main St.

BREWER — Christmas Eve carol sing along, 5 p.m. and Festival Christmas Eve Eucharist, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 21 Holyoke St., corner of North Main and Holyoke streets.

BRUNSWICK — All Saints Parish will host a special Christmas carol singalong at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, in front of the town gazebo located in the park (between Maine Street and Park Row in Brunswick). All are encouraged to attend. The lyrics for the carols will be provided to those who attend. For more information, contact the parish at 207-725-2624.

BUCKSPORT — Christmas Eve candlelight service of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm St.

BUCKSPORT — Christmas Eve candlelight services, 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. Carols, The Christmas Story, Special Music and devotions offered at each service. For information, call 469-3622 or visit Facebook.

CAMDEN — Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St. Come as you are.

CASTINE — Family-friendly candlelight Christmas Eve service of music, word and light, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main St. For information, call 326-9486 or visit tcpoc.org.

CASTINE — Candlelight Christmas Eve family-friendly service, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main St. The traditional Christmas story is surrounded with carols, special music, and the sharing of candlelight. For information, visit tcpoc.org.

CLINTON — The Riverside Baptist Church of Pishon Ferry will hold its candlelight Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 1 Pishon Ferry.

DEXTER — A Christmas Eve Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Our Lady of the Snows-St. Anne Catholic Church, 59-60 Free St.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Christmas Eve Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day Mass at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 43 High St.

GLENBURN — The Glenburn Evangelical Church is holding its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 911 Hudson Road.

GUILFORD — Christmas Eve service with the Rev. Ann Beach, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Guilford United Methodist Church, 3 School St.

HANCOCK — A community candlelight Christmas Eve service with a traditional readings and carols will be held at 7 pm. Monday, Dec. 24, at Union Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, 1368 U.S. Route 1. All are welcome. Call 422-3100 for information.

INDIAN ISLAND — Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Penobscot Nation, 6 Down St.

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 24 Lamoine Beach Road.

LEVANT — The Harvest Chapel will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 3531 Union St.

LINCOLNVILLE — Christmas Eve candlelight service for all ages, with the Rev. Elizabeth Barnum, 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center. Special music provided by Robyn Tarantino and Hayden Sears, Saphrona Stetson, the Wing and a Prayer Choir, and guest organist John McKean. The 1821 church is handicapped accessible. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For information, call 763-3800 or visit ucclincolnville.com.

MILFORD — A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Milford Congregational Church, 126 Main St.

MILO — A Christmas Eve Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Saints Francis & Paul Catholic Church, 128 Riverside St.

MILO — Park Street United Methodist Church and Milo Baptist Church will hold its ecumenical candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 15 Park St.

MONROE — Christmas Eve candle lighting worship service, 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Monroe Community Church, UCC, 28 West Main St., Route 139.

MORRILL — The Morrill Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve services at 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 26 South Main St.

OLD TOWN — Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Holy Family Catholic Church, 429 Main St.

OLD TOWN — A Christmas Eve Service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at St. James’ Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Center streets.

OLD TOWN — The Old Town United Methodist and Stillwater Federated Churches will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 at the Old Town Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Ave. For more information, please call the church office at 207.827.3556 or email umcot.726@gmail.com.

ORONO — Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church, 83 College Ave.

ORONO — The Church of Universal Fellowship will hold its children’s Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 82 Main St. Includes participatory retelling of the Nativity story, complete with costumes. Christmas Eve service with traditional lessons and carols, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

PITTSFIELD — Christmas Eve Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day Mass, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit St.

PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland; also Mass for residents and families 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, at Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland; and a Christmas Eve morning Mass for women inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham; local clergy who celebrate Mass throughout the year at the correctional center will hold Mass for men inmates.

PORTLAND — A special Christmas section has been created on the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland’s website that features a variety of resources including Christmas Mass times from around the state, Christmas season and family activity calendars, faith and prayer resources, messages from Pope Francis, television programming schedules and more. To access the section, visit portlanddiocese.org/christmas-2018.

ROCKLAND — The Aldersgate United Methodist Church is holding its Christmas Eve Communion service at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 15 Wesley Lane.

ROCKLAND — The Grace Bible Fellowship will hold its candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 30 Sherer Lane.

ROCKLAND — Christmas Eve Festive Candlelight Eucharist service, 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St. Festive Eucharist for the Nativity, 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with music and a sermon. Community Christmas dinner served by members of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Services first Sunday of Christmas include Holy Eucharist and Holy Matrimony, 9 a.m., and Celtic Eucharist, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. Feast of Epiphany, Sunday, Jan. 6, including Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. and Celtic Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. For additional information, call the parish office at 594-8191 or check the website at stpetersrockland.org.

SEARSPORT — The Searsport First Congregational Church is holding its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 8 Church St.

SWANVILLE — The Swanville Community Church is holding its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 15 Town House Road.

THOMASTON — Christmas Eve services will include Lessons and Carols at 5:30 p.m. and midnight Mass at 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24; and Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, 200 Main St.

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 1 Park St.

WINTHROP — The Winthrop Congregational Church is holding its Christmas Eve service of lessons and carols at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 10 Bowdoin St.