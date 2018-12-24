Woman dies while hiking in the White Mountains

New Hampshire fish and game officials say a woman hiking on Frankenstein Cliff Trail in Harts Location was killed after being hit in the head by a piece of falling ice on Sunday.

The 57-year old woman from Wellesley, Massachusetts, was hiking with a group of 10 people, including her husband and sons, when the accident happened.

Members of Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the DHART Life Flight helicopter responded along with Fish and Game Conservation officers.

Ice climbers in the area also assisted in the rescue, according to fish and game officials.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, but she did not survive her injuries.