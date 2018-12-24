December 24, 2018
Nation

Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt

Tony Gutierrez | AP
Reagen Adair holds on to an RIP Medical Debt yellow envelope as she poses for a photo at her home in Murchison, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018. The co-founders of RIP Medical Debt buy millions of dollars in past-due medical debt for pennies on the dollar. But instead of hounding people to pay, they send letters saying the debt is erased, no strings attached.
Mary Esch, The Associated Press
ALBANY, New York — After a lifetime collecting debts, Jerry Ashton and Craig Antico are eliminating them.

The co-founders of RIP Medical Debt buy millions of dollars in past-due medical debt for pennies on the dollar. But instead of hounding people to pay, they send letters saying the debt is erased, no strings attached.

The Rye, New York-based organization uses donated money to erase crushing medical debt that threatens the financial well-being of thousands of American families. The charity says it has erased $475 million in debt for more than 250,000 people since it was founded four years ago.

Ashton says it’s their best interim solution for unpayable medical debt until a better financial structure is worked out for the U.S. health care system.

This holiday season, RIP is using a $2 million anonymous donation to erase $250 million in debts, including $50 million for veterans.

 


