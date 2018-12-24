Maine man robbed at gunpoint after responding to ad on social media, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon after police say he went to collect an item he saw for sale on social media.

The man went to a residence on Brown Road in Hartland about 3:15 p.m., where he was confronted by several men armed with handguns, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was robbed of money, and one of the men struck him on the head with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects, who have not been identified, then fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Pittsfield Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 858-9527 or 474-6386.