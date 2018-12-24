Here are some bars and restaurants in Greater Bangor that are open on Christmas

The presents are open. The carols have been sung. The lamb (or turkey, or ham, or roast beef, or Tofurky) has been sliced. You want a place to go to get away from the hustle and bustle of the home during the holidays — a chance to slip out of the house and meet up with old friends, and possibly bring those favorite siblings or cousins along with you.

You’re in luck: we’ve comprised a list of some of the bars and restaurants in the Bangor area where you can grab a bite or toss back a cold one on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This is a judgment-free zone, people. If you need a break from it all, and need neutral ground in order to do that, we have options for you.

BANGOR

Paddy Murphy’s is open for lunch only on Christmas Eve, and will open at 7 p.m. on Christmas Day with full bar service and a limited menu.

Blaze Restaurant is closed on Christmas Eve and will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Nocturnem Drafthaus is closed on Christmas Eve, and will open at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day offering up only its Taco Tuesday menu — and beer, of course.

Queen City Cinema Club is open regular hours both Christmas Eve and Day.

The Main Tavern is open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both Christmas Eve and Day, and will offer a complimentary dessert buffet starting at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The Penobscot Pourhouse is open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and will open at 7 p.m. on Christmas Day for bar service.

Carolina’s Sports & Spirits will open at 5 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Day.

Dysart’s on Broadway is closed, but the Hermon location opens at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The New Waverly Restaurant will be open Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Timber Kitchen and Bar will offer a Christmas dinner menu from 1 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Taste of India is open on Christmas Eve from 2 to 9 p.m., and is closed on Christmas Day.

Oriental Jade is open until 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will have a special buffet from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Its sister restaurant, Bangor Beer Company, is also open.

Seasons is open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and is closed on Christmas.

Panda Garden is open for dinner on Christmas Day.

Mama D is open for dinner on Christmas Day.

BREWER

Yoshi Japanese Restaurant is serving dinner on Christmas Eve until 9 p.m., and offers the dinner menu only until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Kosta’s will serve dinner until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the bar is open until 8 p.m. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

ORONO

The Common Loon Pub will open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day with a Christmas dinner special and a screening of what some say is the ultimate Christmas movie, “Die Hard.”

Pat’s Pizza is open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and is closed on Christmas Day.