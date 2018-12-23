Coyotes, bobcats in the scope for Maine’s winter hunters

Maine’s winter hunting seasons for everything from coyotes to pheasants are in full swing, and some are coming to an end.

The state’s seasons for ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail and pheasant all end on Dec. 31. That’s also the last day of the season for small game animals such as gray squirrels and raccoons.

However, other hunts are just getting started. The coyote night hunt began on Dec. 18 and runs until Aug. 31. The bobcat hunt, which is a popular season with some Maine guides, began on Dec. 1 and goes to Feb. 21. The season for snowshoe hare is also underway.

Maine’s hunting seasons have different bag limits and other limitations, and hunters are advised to check the guidebook first.