Mainers get unseasonably warm weather for winter ocean plunge

KITTERY, Maine — One Traip Academy senior came up with a great idea, raised money for two nonprofits and did it by getting people to jump in the ocean on Saturday.

Isabelle Woollacott and her brother Owen have a tradition of jumping into the ocean at Seapoint Beach on Christmas Day. The 17-year-old said she thought if she could get a holiday polar plunge going, she could raise money for Footprints Food Pantry and the Kittery Land Trust. She put out the word, asking people to donate $15 toward the organization of their choice, or to bring 10 non-perishable food items or toiletries for the food pantry.

The first-time event was a success and Isabelle said she hopes to make it an annual plunge. At least 50 people of all ages came out, dressing silly or wearing regular bathing suits to take the plunge. Many more stood on the shore cheering them on. Community members banded together to bring firewood for a bonfire, which had to battle the incoming tide.

“I always swim on Christmas day so I wanted other people to be able to enjoy this,” said Isabelle. “I thought it would be a fun way to give back to the community.”

By day’s end, the event had raised $2,080, plus many food donations.

The weather was unseasonably warm at a high of 56 degrees in Kittery Saturday. The average high temperature in Kittery in December is 38 degrees. Had the ocean dip taken place two weeks earlier, the celebrants would have had to endure below-freezing temps.

Matt Wright, a paramedic standing by with American Ambulance, said the water temperature was 44 degrees.

The first person in the water was Alan Rindler, representing Footprints. He went before the event to test the waters and again when it was time for the plunge. “The first in was a safety check,” joked Rindler. “This young lady has shown a lot of initiative. What better causes to fight for than hunger and the environment?”

“What a fun way to spend a Saturday, and to see the generosity of the people who came out,” said Footprints Executive Director Karen Brown. “We have collected several boxes of food, which we always appreciate because it frees up money for us to buy fresh produce. Twelve of us came out today, to support Alan, who took the plunge. This is such a great community.”

John Woollacott, Isabelle’s dad took the plunge. “They do it every year so I am going in to support what she is doing,” he said. “Last year, we had an exchange student from Denmark, who said you are doing what? He did it anyway with us.”

Eric Page of Kittery said he raised $160 in 20 minutes, just by talking to friends. He was one of the men who brought wood for the bonfire.

When Kittery Girl Scout Troop 2164 members heard about the event, they were all in, literally, dressed in the silliest costumes they could put together.

“It’s for charity so I say go big or go home,” said Celia Kehl, 11. “Plus, we are working to earn our silver badge this year and this will count towards it.”

Scout leader Heather Dorgan said her co-leader Cheria Rollins saw the flyer for the plunge and brought it to the troop. “I don’t even go in the water in the summer, but I am going in today,” said Dorgan.

Lulu Himmer of Eliot knows Isabelle through friends. She came to plunge, bringing four girlfriends with her. “I think this is a fun experience, and a way to help people who might not be as lucky as we are,” said Lulu. “I think it’s good the waves are high. It might make it easier to jump in.”

Lulu recruited her parents Eric and Jennifer for the plunge.

“I think it is a good cause,” said Jennifer. “But also, I see a high school student trying to make a difference and that makes it important to support her.”