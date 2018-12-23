Austin Street Brewery opens new location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Austin Street Brewery opened a much anticipated second location Saturday in the growing brewery hub in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood.

The new location offers larger brewing capacity, an expansive tasting room and even an outdoor area.

Austin Street opened its first location back in 2014 on Industrial Way.

Austin Street’s Bayside location is right next door to Rising Tide Brewery on Fox Street and will be open seven days a week. Its original location will also remain open as a tasting room.