Woman remembers getting into car, but not how it ended up in a Falmouth pond, cops say

Police are looking into how a woman plunged her car into a pond in Falmouth Friday.

Falmouth police say this happened just before 3 p.m. behind the Hannaford on Leighton Road.

Police say the woman is OK, and is being evaluated at the hospital.

They say that the woman reported getting into her car and then doesn’t remember ending up in the pond.

Police say they are looking into possible medical or drug-related issues.

