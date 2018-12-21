Offensive coordinator Nick Charlton named UMaine football coach

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine wasted little time trying to provide a smooth transition after the departure of head coach Joe Harasymiak on Thursday.

Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced late Friday afternoon that offensive coordinator Nick Charlton has been promoted to become the 36th head football coach in Black Bears history, effective immediately.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be named the head football coach of the University of Maine,” Charlton said in a news release. “My family and I are very passionate about the UMaine community and the direction Dr. Ferrini-Mundy and Ken Ralph are taking our university. We are already hard at work to elevate the new standard we have set for Black Bear Football.”

The 30-year-old Charlton, who joined the UMaine coaching staff in 2015, was appointed as the offensive coordinator in February.

Charlton, who grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, previously was a graduate assistant for three seasons at his alma mater, Boston College. There, he worked with the quarterbacks and the offense and with special teams.

“He knows UMaine and our program, and has been a mentor to our student-athletes, on and off the field,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in the release. “With his help, UMaine football ignited Black Bear Nation this fall. We look forward to the 2019 season.”

Ralph spoke to the importance of having a strong and consistent presence within the program as it makes the transition between coaches.

“It was important to us to keep the momentum going with the program and Nick has demonstrated he is ready for this next challenge in his professional life,” Ralph said in the release. “I know our players share a strong personal connection with Nick, and he is fully capable of helping each of them reach their academic and athletic goals.”

This season, Charlton directed an offense that helped guide the 10-4 Black Bears to the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association outright championship and UMaine’s first-ever spot in the Football Bowl Championship semifinals. Under his leadership, UMaine produced its best scoring offense (26.5 points per game) since the 2013 season.

“Nick is ready to lead the UMaine football program. His work ethic and accountability to his players will be evident right from the start. I am excited to see him lead the program,” Harasymiak said in the release.

Charlton schemed an offense that helped pave the way for Ramon Jefferson to become the first freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Jefferson completed the season ranked fourth in the CAA at 86.4 rush yards per game.

Charlton also mentored second-year quarterback Chris Ferguson to a career year, which saw him pass for 2,372 yards and 22 touchdowns while earning a spot on the College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Year Watch List.

“Coach Charlton has a passion for football that is special. After working closely with him this past year, I don’t think there is a better person to lead this team,” Ferguson said in the release. “He truly cares for his players. He is going to continue this culture of UMaine football that we have been building and he is going to have fun while doing it.”

Three Black Bear receivers finished the season ranked in the top 10 of CAA leaders in receptions led by Earnest Edwards, who tallied 53 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Micah Wright had 47 receptions and six touchdowns, capping his career ranked fifth on Maine’s all-time receptions list (168) and fifth all-time in receiving yards (2,233).

Charlton joined the UMaine staff in spring 2015 as an assistant coach with the wide receivers. He was named UMaine’s special teams coordinator in April 2016, a role he held until this past February.

Charlton graduated from Boston College in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He received a master’s degree from Boston College’s Woods School of Advancing Studies.

Charlton and his wife, Maria, have a daughter, Madeline.