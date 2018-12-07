UMaine men’s basketball team visits Dartmouth on Saturday

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• December 7, 2018 1:40 pm

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. DARTMOUTH

Time, site: 2 p.m. Saturday, Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire

Records: UMaine 1-8, Dartmouth 4-5

Series, last meeting: Dartmouth 11-10, Dartmouth 73-66 on 12/8/2017

Key players, UMaine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game), 6-5 G Isaiah White (13.9 ppg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Dartmouth: 6-7 F Chris Knight (15.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 6-2 G Brendan Barry (12.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, .558 3-pt. percentage), 6-8 F Adrease Jackson (11.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg), 6-4 G James Foye (10.2 ppg, .538 3-pt. percentage), 6-3 G Ian Sistare (10.1 ppg, .543 3-pt. percentage)

Game notes: UMaine seeks to build on Tuesday’s double-overtime victory over Fordham that featured Fleming’s 29-point, 12-rebound effort. After playing all 50 minutes against Fordham, the junior forward ranks third in Division I minutes played (39.1 mpg). He trails only Fairleigh Dickinson teammates Darrell Edge (40.3) and Jahlil Jenkins (39.2) entering Friday’s play. UMaine also received a big boost off the bench against Fordham from senior Celio Araujo, who provided 42 minutes of steady point-guard play after seeing just 43 minutes of duty during the Black Bears’ first eight games. Dartmouth is coming off a 64-59 home-court loss Wednesday against Quinnipiac, a team that beat UMaine this season. Knight, the Big Green’s leading scorer, had a career-high 23 points in that loss. Dartmouth relies heavily on 3-pointers, with 47 percent of its field-goal attempts (261 of 554) so far this season coming from beyond the arc. The Big Green is shooting 42.9 percent from long range and making 12.4 3-pointers per game compared to 6.0 per game for UMaine on 28.3 percent shooting. UMaine returns home Monday to host the University of Maine at Machias.