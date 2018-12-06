North football stars among Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalists

Skip Hawkes photo | BDN Skip Hawkes photo | BDN

• December 6, 2018 10:15 am

Anthony Bracamonte, who led Thornton Academy of Saco to its third Class A state championship in the last five years last month, is one of 12 semifinalists for the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy symbolic of the state’s top high school senior football player.

The list of candidates was made public Wednesday, with a media vote set to reduce the field to three finalists later this month and the winner to be announced at a Portland banquet in January 2019.

Two other players who led their teams to 2018 state championships, Tommy

Springer of Class B Marshwood of South Berwick and Tyler Bridge of Class D Wells, also are among the semifinalists.

Five semifinalists represent North region schools: Zach Elowitch of Class A Portland, Marcus Christopher of Class B Skowhegan, Matthew Wozniak of Class B Cony of Augusta, Garrett Trask of Class C Hermon and Carter Tolmasoff of Class D Bucksport.

Rounding out the semifinalists are Dante DeLorenzo of Kennebunk, Carter Edgerton of Biddeford, Alex Gorham of Dirigo of Dixfield, and Will Whyte of Bonny Eagle of Standish.

Trask, a quarterback and free safety, completed 75 of 123 passes for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,171 yards and 16 TDs as Hermon reached the Class C North championship game and finished with a 9-2 record. The Big 11 player of the year also had 78 tackles (57 solos) on defense.

Tolmasoff, the LTC player of the year, totaled 2,000 all-purpose yards, including 1,662 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 144 carries. The running back and free safety also had three receiving touchdowns and two on kick returns while leading 8-2 Bucksport to the Class D North championship game.

Christopher, the Skowhegan quarterback and free safety, completed 142 of 228 passes for 1,757 yards and 16 touchdowns this fall as the top-seeded Indians advanced to the Class B North semifinals. He also rushed for 441 yards and seven TDs.

Bracamonte rushed for 100 yards, had 144 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns — one on a punt return — as Thornton capped off an undefeated season by defeating Portland 49-14 in the Class A state final.

A week earlier, Bracamonte rushed for 300 yards and scored three touchdowns — one on a kickoff return — as the Trojans topped 2017 state champion Scarborough 53-21 in the Class A South title game.

Springer averaged 8.8 yards per carry while rushing for 633 yards and nine touchdowns for 11-1 Marshwood and also completed 64 of 119 passes for 1,073 yards and 14 more scores. The quarterback completed 9 of 12 passes for 167 yards and two TDs — all in the first — of the Hawks’ 49-0 victory over Brunswick that lifted Marshwood to its second straight Class B title and fourth in five years.

Bridge, a running back and linebacker, amassed more than 2,800 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in helping Wells capture its third straight state championship, the 2016 title in Class C and the 2017 and 2018 crowns in Class D.

Wozniak, a receiver and linebacker, had 23 pass receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns on offense for 7-2 Cony while contributing 98 tackles, two pass interceptions, and two fumble recoveries on defense as the Rams qualified for the Class B North playoffs.

Elowitch, a running back and linebacker, rushed for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns while making 36 tackles on defense with two interceptions as Portland went 9-2 and won its third Class A North title in the last four years.

DeLorenzo, a fullback and linebacker, rushed for 775 and 11 touchdowns and also led his team in tackles as Kennebunk reached the Class B South final

Edgerton, a quarterback and safety for Biddeford, passed for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for 850 yards and four more scores as the Tigers qualified for the Class B South playoffs.

Gorham, a fullback and linebacker, earned league MVP honors for Class E Dirigo.

Whyte, a running back and defensive back at Bonny Eagle, rushed for 1,110 yards on 169 carries with 14 touchdowns and added two more scores via pass reception. He also averaged 31 yards per punt return and 27 yards per kickoff return, and led the Scots in several defensive categories.